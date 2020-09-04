Situation along LAC slightly tense: Army Chief General Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who visited different places after reaching Leh, on Friday said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed.

"Keeping in view the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded," General Manoj Mukund Naravane told ANI.

#WATCH: Army Chief says to ANI, "They (the jawans) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. Our officers and men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud." pic.twitter.com/EFMZ3j77VO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The Army Chief General said that he talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. "The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he said.

General Naravane noted that for the last two to three months, the situation has been tense but the Army has been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level to resolve the issue. "These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future also," Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said.

"We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," he added.