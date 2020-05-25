Six flights carrying 562 stranded passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

With the resumption of domestic flight operations across the country, six flights carrying about 562 passengers, who were stranded at different parts of the country, landed at Srinagar International Airport on Monday.

The arrival of flights started with the landing of Air Asia flight at 7:25 am. All passengers who arrived at the airport were thoroughly screened for COVID-19 and their samples taken, an official spokesperson said.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made for the arrival, screening, sampling and dispatch of passengers. The airport has been equipped to receive the passengers strictly following the procedures and guidelines prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

“All passengers, on arrival, by air on Monday and for coming days, shall be kept in institutional or home quarantine for a prescribed period, sampling will be done of all passengers and test samples will be sent to SKIMS for results. Those passengers who test negative shall be sent to home and those testing positive, if any, will be sent to hospital for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, who has been overseeing the arrangements of arrival at the airport, said that all facilities and other arrangements have been put in place, including SOPs for receiving the passengers.

He said that for the convenience of passengers, special help desks have been established in order to capture first-hand information from the passengers after their disembarking.

Gupta added that for sample collection from the passengers for COVID-19 tests, 30 Test Koisks have been set up at the airport. Besides that, adequate transport facilities by SRTC have been made available at the airport for these passengers.