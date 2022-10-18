Helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes, 6 dead

Six killed after helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 18 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:31 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

Six people died after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday.

The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work, ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
Helicopter

What's Brewing

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

 