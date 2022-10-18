Six killed after helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes

Six people died after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday.
The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work, ANI reported.
#UPDATE | Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/pgrasTAHTS
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
More details awaited.
