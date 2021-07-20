Sluggish Covaxin supplies due to batch failing quality tests: Health Minister

The dip in supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 was because its batch of vaccines failed quality tests, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“I have seen news reports that Bharat Biotech may not be producing the claimed number of vaccines. One batch failed. It is a biological system. The batch failed, they were to give me three crore one month, they could not give it. It could be possible that they may supply next month,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha while responding to a discussion on the Covid-19 situation.

He said Bharat Biotech was gradually ramping up its vaccine production capacity and was expected to supply 2.5 crore doses in July and 3.5 crore doses in August.

Mandaviya said a total of 18 crore doses of vaccines will be available in August for the vaccination drive.

Separately, Niti Ayog Member V K Paul told a press conference that the delay in commissioning Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility at Bengaluru was the reason for slower supplies of Covaxin. He said Bharat Biotech had started manufacturing facilities in Ankleshwar in Gujarat and Bengaluru.

Paul said there were issues related to initial validation and stabilisation at the Bengaluru unit of Bharat Biotech, which caused the delay.

“Now the issues have been sorted out. It was due to some unforeseen circumstances,” Paul said responding to questions on the sluggish deliveries of Covaxin.