Snake gets stuck in AC unit in Delhi, rescued

Snake gets stuck in AC unit in Delhi, rescued

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 19:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A two-foot-long juvenile Indian rock python slithered into the air conditioner unit fitted at a house in Chattarpur and got stuck there.

Upon realising their air conditioner wasn't functional, the family decided to investigate.

To their surprise, a two-foot-long juvenile Indian Rock Python had slithered into the air-conditioning unit through the exhaust tube and was trapped inside.

The family reported the matter on the emergency helpline of Wildlife SOS, a wildlife conservation non-profit.

A two-member team from the NGO rushed to the location with rescue equipment. It took them 45 minutes to dismount the AC unit, disassemble it and extricate the snake, a Wildlife SOS official said.

It was examined for injuries and later released into the wild.

In another incident, a five-foot-long Indian rat snake was found entangled in synthetic garden netting at the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) in Vasant Kunj.

The snake's futile attempts to break free had resulted in the wires to tighten its grip around the body.

The Wildlife SOS rescuers carefully cut through the netting to free the distressed snake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

wildlife
Delhi
snake
Rescue

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

 