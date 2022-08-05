Soldier, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter

Soldier, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 05 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 19:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An army man and a civilian were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Also Read | India successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

"One Army Jawan and one civilian got injured in the #encounter. Search in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

It was not clear as to how the civilian was injured in the encounter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India News
Terrorist
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 