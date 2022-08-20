Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K

Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Nowshera sector

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 21:44 ist
Credit: iStock Images

An army personnel was injured Saturday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

They said the injured armyman was immediately evacuated to hospital.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

