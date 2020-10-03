SP workers booked for protesting against Hathras incident in Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party workers, including its youth wing vice president Gaurav Jain and district media in-charge Sajid Hasan, were booked for violation of prohibitory orders in Civil Lines area here, police said on Saturday.

They demonstrated and burned an effigy representing the Uttar Pradesh government in protest against the death of a Dalit woman from Hathras on Friday evening, SHO D K Tyagi said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".