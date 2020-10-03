SP workers booked for protesting in Muzaffarnagar

SP workers booked for protesting against Hathras incident in Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 20:01 ist
Supporters of the Samajwadi party during a silent protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19 year-old woman by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state and various issues, in Allahabad on October 2, 2020. Credit: AFP

Samajwadi Party workers, including its youth wing vice president Gaurav Jain and district media in-charge Sajid Hasan, were booked for violation of prohibitory orders in Civil Lines area here, police said on Saturday.

They demonstrated and burned an effigy representing the Uttar Pradesh government in protest against the death of a Dalit woman from Hathras on Friday evening, SHO D K Tyagi said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Hathras
gang rape
rape
Muzaffarnagar
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 