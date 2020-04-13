SPO killed, another injured in J&K militant attack

A special police officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday when suspected militants attacked them with axes in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region.

A police spokesperson said that at around 3:30 pm, two SPOs – identified as Basit Iqbal and Vishal – were attacked by assailants with axes and seriously injured in remote Tandan village of Kishtwar. “A police party rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured to hospital. However, Basit succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The suspected militants also took away two weapons from the SPOs; the spokesperson said and added a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Kishtwar district had been declared free of militancy over a decade ago but since November 2018 has been rocked by several targeted killings of BJP and RSS leaders. On 1 November 2018, J&K secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were gunned down in the firing by militants in a lane leading to their house in Kishtwar town.

Last year in April militants killed an RSS leader as well as his personal security officer after snatching his weapon in a hospital in Kishtwar town.

On September 28 last year security forces killed three militants, including the mastermind behind these killings, Osama Bin Javed, in the neighbouring Ramban district.