Srinagar airport's night-flight operation delayed again

The ongoing uncertainty in Kashmir has further delayed the much-awaited night-flight operation at Srinagar airport much to the disappointment of flyers.

A private airliner which was scheduled to start the operation from October 2 has shelved the plan, citing less passenger flow to the Valley owing to the prevailing situation in the wake of Center’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

“Tourist influx to Kashmir has at its lowest which in turn has hit our plans to start night operations to and from Srinagar airport,” a Srinagar based official of the airliner, said and added they have not received any communication from the head office about going ahead with the plan.

Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said he was yet to receive any proposal from the airliner for operating night flights. “We are ready and all preparations have been made. It is the airliners which have to make the call now,” he said.

GoAir, IndiGo and Air India had opted for the night flight slots. The night landing proposal had also been cleared by Indian Air Force (IAF), which controls the runway and apron areas of the airport. The terminal building of the airport is controlled by the AAI.

On August 15, the state administration had announced successful trial run of night flight at Srinagar airport. At the moment, last flight can land or take-off from Srinagar airport till 7:30 pm in summers and 5:30 pm during winters.