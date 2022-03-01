Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to reopen for congregational prayers after seven months

The historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city will be reopened for Friday congregational prayers for the first time after almost seven months of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The 600-year-old mosque, one of the major places of worship in Kashmir, remained closed for Friday congregational prayers for 30 weeks.

“We are planning to re-open Jamia Masjid for congregational prayers on coming Friday,” Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said.

On Monday the IGP and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole visited Jamia Masjid in volatile Nowhatta area to review its reopening. “They visited the Masjid to review measures for its re-opening for congregational Friday prayers,” a senior official said and added that the officers held interaction with the secretary of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

The Jamia Masjid, which is considered as a key point of congregation, has remained closed for most of the time in the last two and half years. In August 2019, it remained closed for four months following the abrogation of Article 370. Later in March 2020, the Masjid was closed again as part of the government curbs on large gatherings to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of the Masjid had time and again expressed strong resentment over the closure of the Masjid for quite some time. They have demanded its re-opening.

“We are unable to understand that on the one hand, all the places of worship, mosques, shrines, imambargahs and khanqahs in Kashmir are open for Friday prayers, but only Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to be restricted from holding Friday prayers,” the Anjuman had stated in statements issued from time to time.

