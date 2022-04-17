Srinagar’s Tulip Garden to shut ahead of time due to high temperature

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar on the foothills of Zabarwan range will close on April 18, a week ahead of the usual time due to the above normal temperatures this season.

The iconic Tulip garden, which was thrown open on March 23, has witnessed an all-time high arrival of over 3.5 lakh visitors, locals as well as domestic tourists, this year since its establishment, officials said.

“The Tulip bloom has started to shrink in view of the rise in the temperatures. This year we had opened the garden earlier than the previous year,” Director Floriculture Farooq Ahmed Rather said.

He said compared to last year’s 2.26 lakh visitors, this season from March 23 to April 16, 3.5 lakh visitors visited the garden. “This year, the footfall was an all-time high,” Rather said.

Tulip Garden in Srinagar has become one of the major tourist attractions of the valley since it was inaugurated in 2007. While the garden remained closed in the spring of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it attracted 1.19 lakh 2.58 lakh visitors in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The day temperatures in Srinagar this year have remained 10 degrees above normal and reached a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius this month. The temperature-sensitive flowers need mercury to remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.

This year, 1.5 million Tulips and various varieties of flowers were in full bloom in the garden which mesmerized the visitors. The tourism department had put on display the famous food cuisine of Kashmir- Wazwan and various varieties of Kashmir’s traditional bread besides kehwa, in a bid to woo tourists.

Situated at an altitude of 5,600 feet, the Tulip Garden, curated by then Chief Minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad at the foothills of Zabarwan in Srinagar, came as a shot in the arm for the Tourism Department in 2007.

While Tulips are normally associated with the Turks and Dutch, Kashmir is fast catching up with this craze to somehow squeeze itself into the exclusive zone of Tulip-growing regions of the world.

