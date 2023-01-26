Stunning landscape, cultural heritage of Ladakh showcased in R-Day tableau on Kartavya Path

R-Day: Ladakh tableau showcases its cultural heritage

The float was accompanied by a colourful troupe of artistes drawn from both Leh and Kargil regions.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 14:42 ist
Ladakh tableau: Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Pristine landscape and vibrant cultural heritage of Ladakh, including rock-cut statues in Kargil, have been showcased in the Union territory's Republic Day tableau that rolled down the Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Its rear part showcased the 7th-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha statues in Kargil. The rock-cut statues in Kargil are the only three of their kind in the world and are considered to be of the same genre as the now-demolished Bamiyan Buddha statues, according to information shared by the Defence Ministry.

Ladakh proudly depicted its cultural heritage and historic sites in its Republic Day tableau.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress were part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials had earlier said.

Hakima Banoo, who hails from Kargil and is part of the artistes troupe which accompanied the tableau, said, "I am very happy that we represented our home on the Rajpath (now Kartavya Path)".

Ladakh
India News
republic day 2023
Republic Day

