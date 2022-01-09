'Sulli deals' app mastermind arrested from Indore

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested one person from Indore on Sunday in the infamous 'Sulli Deals' app case.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, 'Sulli Deals' app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra told news agency ANI.

Aumkareshwar Thakur, #SulliDeals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women: DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/Eb55Kqrwai — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

The derogatory "Sulli Deals" mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent to 'auction' them on the app.

Six months after this, a similar incident of harassing the women members of the minority community on social media once again came to light. A Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' yet again created on the US-based GitHub platform. Both 'Sulli' and 'Bulli' are derogatory names for women.

Reports had suggested that the man arrested as the 'Bulli Bai' case mastermind, Neeraj Bishnoi from Assam, was linked to the creator of the 'Sulli Deals' app as well.

More to follow...

