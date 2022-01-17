Supported by Army, 4 women bakers in J&K's Rajouri become role models for aspiring entrepreneurs

Four women from a border village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district have become role models for aspiring entrepreneurs as their bakery, set up with the help of the Army, has not only made them self-reliant but also brought their historically significant village in focus.

Meenakshi Rani, Tarjinder Kaur, Priya Saini and Seema Devi are household names in Lam village courtesy of their delicately handcrafted cakes and cookies prepared at the 'Lam Bakery'.

Rani and Saini even travelled to Pune where they were felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on December 22 last year for their contribution towards women empowerment in border villages, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Their endeavour is being supported by the Army and NGO Aseem foundation.

Lam, situated just four km from the Line of Control (LoC), is one of the remotest villages having seen military action in all the wars fought by India since Independence.

“Despite the challenges of living in a border village, the local women have taken upon themselves to become self-employed. They have decided to take the bull by the horns and not let their situation pull them down; rather use it as a springboard to touch the sky,” Lt Col Anand said.

He said the 'Lam Bakery' has become quite popular in nearby villages.

Rani and Kaur are married with children and they fulfil their responsibilities as pillars of their families besides working at the bakery, the officer said, adding that Devi and Saini are the young guns who are the driving force behind the endeavour with their “never give up” attitude and relentless energy.

This earnest endeavour and relentless strive by the women at a very young age is a silent reply to the odds faced by them at this border village and these women have become a role model in their village wherein many girls have been drawing encouragement from them, Lt Col Anand said.

