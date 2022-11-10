Supreme Court agrees to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Mosque case on November 11

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to constitute a special bench to consider on Friday at 3 pm a plea for extension of protection to 'Shivlingam', found at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, Varanasi during the court-ordered survey.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Appearing for a group of Hindu women, he said an urgent hearing was required as the protection, earlier on May 17 ordered for 'Shivlingam' for eight weeks, is expiring on November 12.

"We will constitute the bench," the CJI said.

Jain referred to the top court's May 17 order for protecting the area at the Gyanvyapi Mosque complex where a 'Shivlingam' was found as per the Hindu side.

The court had then also ordered that no Muslim should be restrained or impeded from offering 'Namaz' over there.

The court had then also directed for making alternative arrangements for doing 'vaju'.

The arrangement, directed for eight weeks, is expiring on November 12, Jain said.

He also pointed out that the Varanasi district judge, had decided that the suit filed for worship over there was maintainable and an appeal in this regard was pending before the Allahabad High Court.