Ascertain Sajjan Kumar's health condition: SC to CBI

Supreme Court asks CBI to ascertain health condition of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar

Former politician has sought bail on worsening health condition

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 14:59 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to ascertain the medical condition of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict and former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on his plea for bail due to deteriorating health.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy sought an affidavit by the CBI before September 6. 

The politician is at present undergoing life imprisonment for his role in a case related to killings of five member of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The Delhi High Court had on December 17, 2018 awarded him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life". 

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, submitted that he should he immediately released from jail due to his worsening health condition.

In September, last year, the top court had declined to entertain the bail petition filed on health grounds.
 

