Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, others over Shiv Sena rebels' plea

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, the Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notice.

The MVA government in Maharashtra had send disqualification notices to Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators, who are staying in a hotel in Guwahati.

The apex court also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhari and Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days.

The court has listed the plea for hearing on July 11.

