SC notice to Dy Speaker, others over Sena rebels' plea

Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, others over Shiv Sena rebels' plea

The apex court also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhari and Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 15:19 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, the Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notice. 

The MVA government in Maharashtra had send disqualification notices to Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators, who are staying in a hotel in Guwahati.

The apex court also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhari and Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days.

The court has listed the plea for hearing on July 11.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
India News

