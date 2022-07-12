Supreme Court orders Karnataka government, BDA to issue notification for Shivram Karanth layout within 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to issue tender notification for formation of Dr Shivram Karanth layout within a period of two week as approval has been granted for it on July 8.

The top court also ordered the BDA to issue preliminary notification for acquisition of 286 acres and 15 guntas of land within four weeks as proposal has been given for it. The court also told the BDA to conduct verification of feasibility of integration of these parcel of lands to the layout.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna passed the direction after going through 16th and 17th status reports of the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee filed by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the panel on June 6 and 30, respectively.

The court noted that the state government has granted approval on July 8 for issuing tender notification for the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.

It called for the next status report from the BDA within two weeks.

In its order, the top court also noted that the BDA notified for acquisition of 416 acres and 30 guntas government land spread over in 17 villages in the proposed Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. Out of this, 225 acres and 9 guntas of land was partly allotted by the Deputy Commissioner, Bangalore Urban District, for public purpose.