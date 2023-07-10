SC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi excise policy case on July 14

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 10 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 10:57 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bail plea of former Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on July 14 in CBI and ED cases related to Delhi excise policy scam.  

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached two immovable assets of arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia and his wife apart from bank deposits worth Rs 11.49 lakh of the ex-deputy chief minister in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The probe agency also issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach assets worth Rs 52.24 crore of the Sisodia couple and some other accused being probed in this case.

Sisodia, 51, was arrested by the agency in this case in March and is currently in judicial custody.

More details are awaited. 

