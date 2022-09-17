Teen hangs self after arguing with mother over food in Dehradun

Teen hangs self after arguing with mother over food

The girl expressed dislike towards a dish prepared by her mother and refused to eat dinner. After that she went to her room and locked the door from inside

  • Sep 17 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 15:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teenager allegedly hung herself to death after a disagreement with her mother over food in Dehradun. 

According to a report in The Times of India, the 16-year-old took the extreme step in her home at Dada Lakhond in Dehradun’s Raipur following the disagreement.

As per the police, the girl expressed dislike towards a dish prepared by her mother and refused to eat dinner. After that she went to her room and locked the door from inside. 

At first, the family didn’t pay heed to the girl’s reaction but got worried after hours passed and the girl didn’t come out of her room, sub-inspector (SI) Bhavna Kannaur said.

The family knocked on the door and had to break it open after no response. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling and was immediately taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead. 

The matter is being probed.  

