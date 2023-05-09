'The Kerala Story' to be tax-free in UP; CM Yogi, his cabinet to watch movie

The controversial movie which in the centre of debate, criticism, as well as applause The Kerala Story has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement to make the movie tax-free in the state was made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a message on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Adityanath is likely to watch the movie along with his cabinet colleagues on Friday in a special screening though no official information has been given in this regard.

Sources also said that directives had been issued to the district officials to take measures to thwart any attempt to disrupt the law and order during the screening of the movie in theatres across the state.

The decision to make the movie tax-free by the UP government comes close on the heels of the decision by the West Bengal government to ban the film citing threat to communal harmony.

The movie was also withdrawn from theatres in Tamil Nadu where the opposition DMK was in power.

'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023

According to the sources, the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand was also likely to make the movie tax-free in the state and a decision to this effect might be announced later in the evening. BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh has already made the movie tax-free.

The opposition leaders have sharply criticised the movie, which is based on the alleged conversion of the Hindu girls into Islam in Kerala before being sent to the ISIS terrorists.

While the BJP leaders said that there was nothing controversial about the movie, the opposition parties felt that it might spread communal hatred.