The Lead: Digital boost to Kashmiri Sufi poetry

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. Imagine walking in the tulip gardens of Srinagar which is surrounded by picturesque sights and listening to poetry in Kashmiri. One youth in the valley has given a digital boost to Kashmiri Sufi poetry. Joining us today is Saadath Mohi-ud-din who has started a podcast dedicated to this genre of poetry

Hi Saadat and welcome to DH Radio.

Saadath Mohi-ud-din: Hello. How are you?

Ahmed: What is the thing about Kashmiri Sufi poetry, what is unique about it and what do you love about it?

Saadat: Basically, I have started a podcast in which I recite some Ghazals and 'Kalaams' of a Sufi saint. I love the spirituality of the words that the saints used in their poetry but today's youth feel uncomfortable in verbalising the poetry or while verbalising the simple Kashmiri language. This is my initiative to attract the youth towards the culture and our mother tongue.

