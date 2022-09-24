The 'Master ji' who joined politics after retirement

The 'Master ji' who joined politics after retirement from school

Budh Ram says he 'makes it a point to attend every death or wedding'

AAP MLA Budh Ram. Credit: Twitter/@budh_principal

Budh Ram, who is fondly called 'master ji', marked his entry into politics through the Aam Aadmi Party, one day after retiring as a government school principal on March 31, 2016. Ram’s political journey led him to become an MLA of Punjab’s Budhlada constituency in 2017.

He continued his winning streak in 2022 as well by defeating his opponent by a margin of 51,691 votes, The Indian Express reported. "I do not have a political background. All my life I taught in various schools of Budhlada constituency of Mansa district. So, people of the area knew me well," says Budh Ram.

Budh Ram’s supporters were disappointed when he was left out of the Cabinet after the AAP had won the Assembly elections in Punjab. Ram’s supporters believed that he was the right person to handle the education ministry, considering his experience in the education field. However, Ram said he is happy to be a legislator.

Budh Ram says he starts his day at 8 am by meeting people at the office in his house. "I do visit in my constituency during the day and I make it a point to attend every death or wedding."

Ram has completed various development projects in his constituency, which include repair works of roads, regulating water supply etc. "We are undertaking a sewer upgradation project worth 425 crore at Bareta Mandi. We are also planning a mother and child care hospital in the constituency," says Budh Ram.

AAP
Punjab
India News

