3 Al-Badr militants killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Three Al-Badr militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

One of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 11 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 12:20 ist
The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora. Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Three militants affiliated with the Al-Badr outfit were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday

The gun fight erupted after a joint team of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Chitragam, Shopian, 56 kms from here, on specific information about the presence of militants there on Saturday evening, reports said.

The hiding militants opened fire on the security forces thereby triggering off a gunfight, reports said. In the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed, a police spokesperson said and added one of them was a newly recruited ultra.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said they made “sincere efforts” to persuade the newly recruited militant to surrender “but his associates didn’t allow him to come out.”

Read more: Army jawan shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag

“We tried our best to take the surrender of the newly recruited third militant but he was not allowed to do so by his associates," the IGP said.

Sources said the slain militants were all locals, affiliated with Al-Badr outfit. In the last three days, security forces have killed 12 militants in encounters at separate locations in Kashmir.

According to official figures, 28 militancy related incidents were reported in Kashmir from January 1 till date in which 36 militants were killed. Last year, 225 militants, including 46 commanders, and 60 security forces personnel, including 16 policemen were killed in over 103 anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 38 civilians had also lost their lives in militancy related incidents.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
militants
Militancy
Shopian

Related videos

What's Brewing

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Saying a dignified goodbye

Saying a dignified goodbye

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

 