Three Al-Badr militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Three militants affiliated with the Al-Badr outfit were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday

The gun fight erupted after a joint team of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Chitragam, Shopian, 56 kms from here, on specific information about the presence of militants there on Saturday evening, reports said.

The hiding militants opened fire on the security forces thereby triggering off a gunfight, reports said. In the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed, a police spokesperson said and added one of them was a newly recruited ultra.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said they made “sincere efforts” to persuade the newly recruited militant to surrender “but his associates didn’t allow him to come out.”

“We tried our best to take the surrender of the newly recruited third militant but he was not allowed to do so by his associates," the IGP said.

Sources said the slain militants were all locals, affiliated with Al-Badr outfit. In the last three days, security forces have killed 12 militants in encounters at separate locations in Kashmir.

According to official figures, 28 militancy related incidents were reported in Kashmir from January 1 till date in which 36 militants were killed. Last year, 225 militants, including 46 commanders, and 60 security forces personnel, including 16 policemen were killed in over 103 anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 38 civilians had also lost their lives in militancy related incidents.