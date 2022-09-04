3 booked for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members

Three booked for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members, extorting money from farmer

According to police, an FIR was registered against Karambir and his sons, Deepak and Mohit, at Farrukhnagar police station following a complaint by Surender Singh

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Sep 04 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 14:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly posing as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 50 lakh from a farmer in Patli village in gurugram, police said.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Karambir and his sons, Deepak and Mohit, at Farrukhnagar police station following a complaint by Surender Singh.

Singh told police that he had recently received Rs 75 lakh as compensation for giving his piece of land for a railway line project and the accused were aware of the development.

Also Read | FIRs filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar under UAPA in Delhi

He alleged that he received threatening calls on WhatsApp on August 29, adding that the accused also threatened to kill him the way popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.

Singh said his photographs were also uploaded on social media networks by the accused.

“We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken according to law,” Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station said on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gurugram
Lawrence Bishnoi
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

What colour is bittersweet?

What colour is bittersweet?

The fast phenomenon in cricket

The fast phenomenon in cricket

 