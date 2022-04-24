Three LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Three militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pahoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

“#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03), affiliated with #proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Reports said the encounter erupted after a joint team of J&K police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Pahoo, Pulwama following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search team, which retaliated, triggering off a gunfight, police said. In the gunfight, three LeT militants were killed.

The identity of the slain militants was not known immediately, but the sources said they were all locals.

This was the fourth encounter in the last three days. On Saturday, two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Mirhama area of neighbouring Kulgam district.

On Friday, two fidayeen (suicide) militants of the Jaish and a CISF officer were killed near Sunjwan army installation on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, three more militants of LeT, including its longest surviving commander, Yousuf Kantroo were killed in another gunfight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

This year, 61 militants, including 19 foreigners, have been killed across Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with security forces. Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

