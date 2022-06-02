Three soldiers injured in blast in J&K’s Shopian

Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their “private hired” vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital," Kumar said on Twitter.
The nature and the source of the blast -- whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery -- is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
