Three soldiers injured in blast in J&K’s Shopian

Three soldiers injured in blast in J&K’s Shopian

The nature and the source of the blast is being investigated

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2022, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 09:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their “private hired” vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital," Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast -- whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery -- is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Indian Army

What's Brewing

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

 