Three unidentified militants killed in Kashmir's Kulgam

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of J&K police and army launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Mirhama, Kulgam

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 29 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 23:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three unidentified militants were killed in a brief gunfight  with security forces in Mirhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday evening, police said.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. 

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of J&K police and army launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Mirhama, Kulgam, 60 kms from here, following inputs about presence of militants in the area. 

As the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off an encounter, in which three ultras were killed, reports added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not known immediately.

