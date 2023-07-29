Tigress found dead in Dhela range of Corbett Reserve

Post-mortem is being conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

PTI
PTI, Ramnagar (Uttarakhand),
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A tigress was found dead on Saturday in Sawaldeh forest area of Dhela range under the Corbett Tiger Reserve, an official said.

Giving the information, Deputy Director of the Reserve Digant Nayak said the age of the tigress should have been around five years.

Also Read | 112 tigers deaths from January to July this year, says Wildlife Trust of India

Post-mortem is being conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said. The exact cause of its death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said. However, prima facie it seems to have died in a territorial fight for supremacy with another big cat, the CTR official said.

