Toddler with head stuck inside pressure cooker freed by doctors in UP’s Agra

The doctors had to beckon a mechanic who arrived with a grinder machine and helped the team in cutting the utensil

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Aug 29 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 16:01 ist
A toddler who got his head stuck inside a pressure cooker while playing with it was extricated following two hours of painstaking efforts by a team of doctors at a private hospital.

The doctors, however, had to beckon a mechanic who arrived with a grinder machine and helped the team in cutting the utensil.

According to the family members, the one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at his maternal uncle's house in Khatipara in Lohamandi locality in the city on Saturday when he got his head stuck inside the cooker.

The family members tried to extricate the head at home but failed. They then took the boy to SM Charitable Hospital where Dr Farhat Khan and his team were able to save child after two hours of painstaking efforts.

"The cooker was cut with the help of a grinder while following all safety norms… We were able to extricate the child safely," Khan said.

The family members expressed gratitude to the team for saving the child.

"We express our sincere thanks to the team of doctors. It’s because of their efforts that the child was saved," said a family member. 

