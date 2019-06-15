Top BJP leader hints at law for Ram Temple construction

In a significant departure from his party's oft-stated stand, a top BJP leader and a senior Uttar Pradesh minister on Saturday hinted at the enactment of a law to pave the way for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

UP deputy chief minister and former state party president Keshav Prasad Maurya said at a meeting of the monks at Ayodhya that there was no question of allowing construction of mosque anywhere in the temple town.

''The matter is currently in the supreme court... if the matter is not resolved through the court or mediation, then the government will enact law for the construction of the Ram Temple,'' Maurya declared at the gathering.

''I am a Ram Bhakt and also a karsevak...we have formed government at the centre and in the state with your (monks) blessings....your (monks) fight for the Ram Temple will not go to waste,'' he said.

He also claimed that there was an attempt to ''delay'' the proceedings of the Ram Temple case in the apex court.

The participants at the meeting said that the disciples of Lord Rama would not tolerate any more delay in the Temple construction.

The seers, especially those associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been demanding enactment of a law for the Ram Temple.

At a meeting held in Ayodhya a few days back the monks had also sought a meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi to urge him to intervene to ensure construction of the Ram Temple.

They suggested that a delegation of the monks should meet Modi and ask him how long the Hindu community should wait for Ram Temple construction.

Another meeting of senior religious leaders would be held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand later this month, where the monks could adopt a tough stand on the issue, sources said.