'Trust for construction of ram emple will work quickly'

Trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, Varanasi (UP),
  • Feb 16 2020, 16:20pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 16:20pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people at the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the trust set up for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will work "rapidly".

"A trust has been formed for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly," he said at a public meeting during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

The government had recently set up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on the Supreme Court's directive to the Union government to form a trust that can look into the construction and management of the temple.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
Ram Temple
Ayodhya
Comments (+)
 