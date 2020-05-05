Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident in Uttar Pradesh

In their hurry to reach home by any mode of transport, stranded migrant workers have been losing lives in road mishaps in Uttar Pradesh.

Seven workers, all resident of Chatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, were killed and two others seriously injured, when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a truck in UP's Mathura district on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, the victims, who worked as labourers in a road construction project in Mathura, had been stuck following lockdown and were desperate to go home.

Sources said that the victims hired an auto to reach Jajan Patti area in the district after being told by someone that they would get a bus from there to Chatarpur.

The injured workers were stated to be critical, sources said.

At least a dozen migrant workers have lost their lives either in road mishaps or following exhaustion on their way home from the industrial towns.

Barely a few days back three migrant workers were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district after the tractor trolley carrying them collided with a bus.

A middle aged migrant worker, who was cycling his way home in Bihar from Delhi, had also died allegedly following exhaustion in UP's Shahjahanpur district. He was found lying unconscious on the side of the highway, sources said.