Twitter war between BJP MP, Deoghar DM over airport row

Twitter war erupts between BJP MP, Deoghar DC over entry into airport ATC

In a series of tweets, the DM asked who authorised the MP and his children to enter the air traffic control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 21:08 ist
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and IAS officer and Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri were on Saturday embroiled in a heated exchange of words on Twitter days after Dubey was arrested with MP Manoj Tiwari for forcing Air Traffic Control to give clearance to his chartered flight from Deoghar after sundown. Deoghar airport has a no-flight policy after sundown. 

Later in the day, in a show of support to Dubey, the BJP released a series of documents against Bhajanti including an order from the Election Commission dated December 2021 initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. Dubey and Tiwari, along with Dubey’s two sons took a flight from the Deoghar airport on August 31. In response, Dubey filed a zero FIR against the IAS officer in Delhi.

Also Read | Shocked over selective leaks on Jharkhand CM's disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor

On Twitter, Dubey called Bhajantri a criminal and asked him how did he enter the airport, to which, he replied that he had a permit and, in return, questioned Dubey how did he enter. 

Bhajantri said that as the DC, he is a member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport. Dubey accused him of tampering with CCTV records and tweeted, “You breached national security.” 

Bhajantri asked him questions in reply. “Who authorised you to enter ATC Room? Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room? Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building? (sic),” read his tweet. 

Dubey said that he had permits from relevant airport authorities, and that he was chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee. He accused Bhajantri of being in contempt of court and said he’s pursuing a case in high court against Bhajantri’s delay in facilitating night landing facilities. 

“… when night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights getting cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane took off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours,” read Bhajantri’s reply. 

Also Read | Jharkhand Governor flies to Delhi amid suspense over CM's continuation as MLA

The BJP released an order from the EC from December 2021 in which the EC asked the Jharkhand chief secretary to initiate action against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Madhopur assembly constituency. The action was taken on a complaint filed by Dubey. 

The BJP also released another document in which Dubey had written to the Election Commissioner on August 23, demanding Bhajantri’s dismissal from service since he was involved in updating voter lists despite EC’s 2019 order against him.

