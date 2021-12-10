Two cops shot dead by militants in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 10 2021, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 18:44 ist

Unidentified militants on Friday shot dead two policemen in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday evening.

An official said that militants opened indiscriminate fire on a police party in the Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora, in which two policemen were injured. 

The injured policemen were immediately shifted to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said. 

The slain policemen were identified as Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad.

The official said that immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. 

Militant attack
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism

