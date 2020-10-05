Two CRPF men killed, three injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore

Two paramilitary CRPF men were killed and three others injured after militants attacked a joint security forces’ party at Kandzal area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said the militants fired upon a road-opening-party (ROP) of 110 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Tangan bypass injuring five paramilitary personnel.

The injured CRPF personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital, where two among them succumbed. CRPF spokesman Junaid Khan confirmed that two injured CPRF personnel succumbed.

Soon after the attack, reports said, traffic was halted in the area and a search operation was launched by security forces to nab the attackers.

While Srinagar-Jammu national highway is 270 kms long, it is the 35-km stretch between Bijbehera town to Pampore in south Kashmir that is turning out to be a death trap for security forces. In the last five years, militants have targeted security forces frequently on this segment, resulting in dozens of casualties to security forces.

Despite increase in deployment of forces on this vulnerable stretch that connects Valley with rest of the country and is used to carry supplies to the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, the militant attacks continue.