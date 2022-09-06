Two local Hizbul militants killed in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two local militants affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Police said the slain militants were involved in the killing of a Territorial Army personnel and two civilians last year.

“Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of police, army and CRPF had launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Pushkari village of Anantnag following ‘specific’ inputs about the presence of militants in the area, reports said

As the search party surrounded the militants, they fired at the security forces, triggering a gunfight in which both the ultras were killed, they said.

In a separate operation, security personnel acted on ‘specific’ input about the presence of militants in Khanmoh area of Srinagar and launched a search operation in the area.

“On a specific input regarding presence of #terrorists in Khanmoh area of #Srinagar, a joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR. During the search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs recovered. Bomb disposal squad called on spot. IED is being destroyed in situ (sic),” the police tweeted.

