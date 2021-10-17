Two migrant labourers shot dead in Kashmir

Continuing their attacks against non-locals, unidentified militants shot dead two migrant labourers and injured another in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Reports said the gunmen entered the house of non-local labourers in Wanpoh, Kulgam, 65 kms from here, and fired indiscriminately upon them.

“#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The slain labourers were identified as Raja Dev and Chun Chun Dev, residents of Bihar. The injured labourer was identified as Joginer Dev, who has been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The latest attack came barely 24-hours after a street vendor from Bihar – Arvind Kumar – and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh – Saghir Ahmad - were killed in two back-to-back attacks by militants in Srinagar and Anantnag districts respectively on Saturday.

Earlier on October 5, Virendra Paswan, a street-vendor from Bhagalpur in Bihar, was shot dead by militants near Madina Chowk Lalbazar in Srinagar. An hour before killing Paswan, the militants had shot dead Makhan Lal Bindroo, a famous Kashmir Pandit businessman at his pharmacy near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. A cab driver, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was also shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora that evening.

On October 7, Supinder Kour, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Eidgah, Srinagar and a teacher at the same school, Deepak Chand, were shot dead by militants.

The attacks have created a sense of general fear and widespread panic in the Valley, particularly among the minority communities. Since last one week, security forces have gone on offensive against the militants, killing 13 ultras in nine encounters across the Valley.

