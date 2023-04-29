Two Pak intruders apprehended along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Two Pak intruders apprehended along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Apr 29 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 21:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A father-son duo from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were apprehended by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border, the officials said.

Also Read: Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case

They said the questioning of the duo is in progress and it was not immediately clear whether they crossed the border inadvertently or with some intention.

However, no incriminating material was recovered from their possession, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
PoK
Line of Control
Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch

Related videos

What's Brewing

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

 