Two teachers detained as CBI carries out pan-India raids in JKPSI recruitment scam

Two teachers were detained as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out simultaneous raids at 33 locations across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, in a police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

The raids were carried out at 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore in Karnataka, and Delhi, reports said.

In Srinagar, the residence of J&K services selection board (SSB) former chairman Khalid Jehangir and in Jammu the residence of the controller of the same recruitment agency Ashok Kumar, were raided by the CBI sleuths. Searches were also conducted at the premises of some officials of J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF.

Last month, the CBI conducted searches at 30 locations – 28 in Jammu and one each at Srinagar and Bengaluru - at the premises of the accused in alleged irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam.

Over 97,000 candidates appeared in the exam in March this year for 1200 posts. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.

Taking cognizance of these reports and the alleged fraud selection process J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sinha in June ordered a time-bound probe into the matter by one of the senior-most bureaucrats. On July 8, on the recommendations of the committee, the selection list was cancelled and the case was handed over to the CBI for a thorough probe.

On August 5, the CBI registered a case against 33 accused, including officials and middlemen in the scam and started raiding their residences and offices to collect further evidence in the case. Some of the accused in the case include Dr Karnail Singh of BSF who is a medical officer, Avinash Gupta owner of tutorial classes, Narayan Dutt, a member of the JKSSB and a private firm Meritrac Private Limited in Bengaluru which conducted the exams.

A statement of the CBI said: “Allegedly there was an abnormally high percentage of marks of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by J&KSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company.”