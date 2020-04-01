Two UP families name their babies 'Corona' and 'Lockdown'

At a time when the world is virtually waging a war against COVID-19 and the country is under a 21-day lockdown, two families in Uttar Pradesh have named their babies 'Corona' and 'Lockdown' with a hope that they would remind people about taking precautions.

A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janta Curfew has been named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named 'Lockdown'.

Confirming the development, in-charge of Khukhundu Primary Health Centre (in Deoria) R P Tripathi said, "On Sunday evening a baby boy was born and within hours he was named as Lockdown by his family. It is necessary that we should all follow lockdown properly, and also wash hands frequently to be save ourselves from COVID-19."

"The mother and the baby have been discharged on Wednesday morning," he said.

Khukhundu village residents Neeraja Devi and Pawan Prasad became parents of the baby boy.

An elated Pawan said, "On Sunday evening, I rushed my wife to the PHC, where she delivered a handsome baby boy. I named him after Lockdown as we all are reeling under COVID-19 pandemic. In my view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right step to impose lockdown in the entire nation to save us from the deadly virus."

"My boy will remind everyone to take precautions against COVID-19, to save themselves and the nation," Pawan, who is a farmer, said.

On the day of Janta Curfew, Bablu Tripathi and Ragini Tripathi became parents of the baby girl at Sohgoura village of Gorakhpur.

She was named 'Corona' by her uncle Nitesh Tripathi.

Staff nurse at the district hospital Sangita Kumari told PTI, "The baby girl was born on Janta Curfew day and we were surprised as she was named Corona by her uncle. Her uncle told us that Corona has brought unity in the country and entire country celebrated the unity by beating thaalis, so he named her niece as Corona."

"I took permission from my sister-in-law, the mother of the baby, and named her as Corona, as the girl is the symbol of unity in the fight against novel corona virus," he said.