Udaipur murder: Accused kept tab on BJP, were in touch in Pakistani handlers, says charge sheet

Following interrogation, the two accused in the murder of a tailor in Udaipur earlier this year have been reported to have kept tabs on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to a News18 report, Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Gos Mohammad allegedly used to discuss the ruling party's popularity and were upset with it, all while maintaining a relationship with the party's local unit, as instructed by some Pakistani handlers, from the Sunni organisation Dawat-e-Islami.

According to the charge sheet, both Riyaz and Gos started attending the party's events to gather information on its leadership and also made plans to visit Pakistan, though the plan never took shape.

Security agencies feel a murder of this nature is not possible without a very high level of motivation that can only be provided by a foreign handler, and fear the involvement of Pakistani agencies in the crime.

It was also reported earlier that both Gos and Riyaz had been in touch with 18 phone numbers in Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday chargesheeted 11 accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with the case of brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli in Rajasthan's Udaipur for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The charge sheet slapped the 11 accused, including Riyaz and Gos, with charges under various sections, including murder, of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Teli was brutally murdered by two assailants on June 28 this year, and the video of the murder was also circulated on social media to create panic and terror amongst people.

The case was initially registered at the police station Dhanmandi in Udaipur, and was later re-registered by the NIA.

(With agency inputs)