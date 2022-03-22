UGC proposes key changes to undergraduate, PhD courses

In an overhaul of the higher education system, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is proposing changes to the undergraduate courses by making its duration four years, and allowing students in four-year undergraduate degrees with CGPAs of 7.5 and above to apply for PhD courses.

The three-year undergraduate system will continue, and students in these UG courses will be made eligible for PhD after finishing a year of their master’s course. The proposal is part of the draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

Draft guidelines state that students seeking admission in a PhD course after a “4-year/8-semester Bachelor’s degree with research should have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10”. The guidelines, in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), were approved during a meeting held on March 10.

The UGC has also proposed that subject-specific institutions like the IITs should be made multidisciplinary. The IITs, over the years, have built humanities centres across various campuses.

As per new rules, the existing system of MPhil and PhD programme will continue, and students with 55 per cent in their M.Phil will be eligible.

Institutions will be allowed to reserve 60 per cent of their seats for those who clear the NET and JRF selection process. The rest will have to sit for an entrance test for admissions.

PhD courses will be for a minimum duration of two years and a maximum of six years. Relaxation of two years will be extended to women candidates and persons with disabilities. In addition, women candidates will be provided maternity leave and child care leave for up to 240 days.

