Unable to clear MBBS for 20 years, UP varsity expels students

Many of their classmates were now professors and leading doctors across the world but they were still students of the MBBS course at the prestigious King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for two decades.

And now the KGMU has decided to show them the doors after giving them one last chance to clear exams and get the degree. According to the KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Vipin Puri, there were 37 students, who were admitted to the course more than two decades ago but did not clear exams despite being provided with several opportunities and concessions.

The university had constituted a committee on the request of these students to consider running special classes for them but they still could not clear the exams. They were also made to undergo counselling.

''Many of these students were married and had school-going children. We did everything legally possible for them to help them pass their exams but our efforts did not yield any positive results,'' said a KGNU official.

Dr Puri cited the rules framed by the National Medical Commission (NCM) in 2019 which provided that the students failing to pass the MBBS exams in nine years or in four attempts should be expelled from the course. ''We will give them one last chance to clear the exams. Those who fail, will be shown the door,'' he added.