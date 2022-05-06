Unidentified militant killed in Kashmir’s Anantnag

The identity of the slain militant was not known immediately

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 06 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 14:16 ist
Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation. Credit: PTI Photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces at Srichand Top forest area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Reports said the encounter erupted after a joint team of J&K police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in the Batkoot area of Pahalgam, 100 km from here, following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search team, which retaliated, triggering off a gunfight, police said. In the gunfight a militant was killed.

The identity of the slain militant was not known immediately.

As per official figures, 64 militants, including 20 foreigners, have been killed by security forces in Kashmir this year. Twelve security personnel and 10 civilians have also lost their lives during the year.
 

