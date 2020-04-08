Unidentified militant killed in ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

One militant has been reportedly killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The gun battle broke out in Gulabad-Arampora area of Sopore, 52 km from here, during the wee hours of Tuesday after Army’s 22-Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated, leading to the gunbattle.

A police spokesperson said two to four militants are reported to be present in the cordoned area and the operation is in progress.

The firing was going on from both sides when this report was being filed. According to reports, one unidentified militant has been killed so far.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, incidents of militancy in Kashmir have seen a rise with six security personnel, 10 militants and three civilians killed in the last one week.

On Tuesday, a CRPF jawan was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. On Sunday, five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer from Special Forces squad, were killed in a “hand to hand and close quarter battle” with infiltrating militants in the snow-bound woods of Keran sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Five militants were also killed in the gun battle that raged in the woods of Kupwara on Wednesday and ended on Sunday morning.

Prior to that, four militants affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on April 4.

