Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and ultras in Bemina area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Thursday.
Reports said the gunbattle erupted late Thursday evening after a joint team of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bemina.
"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. 01 AK rifle alongwith ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known immediately.
Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in a similar encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
