Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar encounter

The gunbattle erupted late Thursday evening after a joint team of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bemina

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 11 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight  between security forces and ultras in Bemina area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Thursday.

Reports said the gunbattle erupted late Thursday evening after a joint team of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bemina.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. 01 AK rifle alongwith ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. 

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known immediately. 

Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in a similar encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

