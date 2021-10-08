Unidentified militant killed in Srinagar shootout

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout with Jammu and Kashmir police at Natipora area of Srinagar while a second militant managed to flee on Friday evening.

In a tweet, police said: “Militants fired at Srinagar Police team (at Natipora). Police also retaliated. During the ensuing chance #encounter, one militant got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained (sic).”

Reports said immediately after the incident, security forces rushed reinforcements to the area and launched a manhunt to nab the second militant who managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of darkness.

The latest incident comes at a time when security forces area on high alert in the wake of recent civilian killings in Kashmir. Seven civilians, including four members of the minority community, were killed by militants in the last one week in the Valley.

