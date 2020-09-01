Union Cabinet hails Pranab Mukherjee as tall statesman

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, hailing him as a distinguished leader with unparalleled experience and a tall statesman.

At a meeting here chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence in the memory of Mukherjee, who breathed his last on Monday.

“In his passing away, the country has lost a distinguished leader and an outstanding parliamentarian. Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, was a man of unparalleled experience in governance who served as Union Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister,” read a resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet at a special meeting here.

Mukherjee, it said, left his imprint on the national life and in his death the country has lost a distinguished national leader, accomplished Parliamentarian and a tall statesman.

“The Cabinet records its deep appreciation of the services of Pranab Mukherjee to the nation and extends its heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family on behalf of the government and the entire nation,” the resolution read.